30 Killed in Road Accidents During Lao New Year Celebrations

The Lao New Year holiday period saw 30 people killed in road accidents across the country.

According to a report by KPL News, Laos recorded 220 road accidents during the Pi Mai celebrations, which took place over three days from 14 to 16 April.

The Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security, says 30 people were killed in road accidents during the holiday period, while 390 injuries were recorded and over 400 vehicles were damaged.

15 people were killed in 90 accidents on 14 April, the first day of celebrations, with 178 injured and 158 vehicles damaged.

82 accidents occurred on 15 April with 5 deaths and 153 injured, as well as 50 accidents occurring on 16 April with ten deaths reported.

Despite authorities issuing strict rules for residents to follow during the Lao New Year period and breathalyzing road users, road accidents prevailed.