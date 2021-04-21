DHL Supply Chain on track to meet zero carbon emissions target by 2050 in Thailand

The company most recently installed solar panels valued at approximately US$1.2 million ( ฿ 36 million) in four warehouses to optimize energy consumption

฿ Cements commitment to continue focusing on green warehouse logistics and transport operations

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 21 April 2021 – In a move to optimize energy consumption, DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, has installed solar panels valued at approximately US$1.2 million (฿36 million) on the rooftops across four warehouses at its Bangna Logistics Campus in Samutprakarn. The total surface area of the solar panels is approximately 11,000 sqm, the size of almost three football fields.

By converting solar energy into usable electricity, the solar panels will power up the facilities and reduce the amount of energy consumption. These solar panels are expected to generate enough energy to fulfill 38 % of total energy requirements in the facilities, and will reduce energy usage by 20% annually.

“Sustainability is always on the top on our agenda. Over the years, DHL Supply Chain Thailand has implemented a number of innovations in Thailand within our transport and warehousing operations to achieve energy consumption efficiency. This solar project has contributed significantly to our agenda of operating in carbon neutral buildings and aids us to meet Deutsche Post DHL Group’s (DPDHL Group) mission to reduce all logistics-related emissions by 2050,” said Mike Davies, COO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster.

Other green warehouse logistics solutions and technologies deployed by the company include:

Motion sensor LED lights, which are activated only at the specific time and operation areas.

Solar panel lights which are installed around the campus for exterior lighting

Waste management to drive our customers’ businesses towards zero-waste through the principles of reduction, recycling and reusing. Effective implementation of recycling will minimize waste production.

Maintaining a sustainable transportation operation is also a main focus, as the company applies sustainable and eco-friendly solutions that have seen transport-related carbon footprint fall by 6%, year-on-year in 2020. These solutions are:

TRAILAR – innovative, eco-friendly technologies to develop a greener fleet through ‘TRAILAR’ solar-technology from the UK. Through its initiative to move towards a more sustainable fleet, DHL Supply Chain is now the first logistics company in Thailand to equip its fleet of 36 vehicles with this cutting-edge technology.

Telematics – it optimizes routes and address inefficiencies, which helps to save fuel. This technology is installed in our own fleet and is also extended to our subcontractors’ fleet.

Biofuel – All of DHL Supply Chain Thailand’s trucks use oxygenated fuels, such as biofuel blends, to reduce pollution.

The continuous effort of Thailand’s transport operations to reduce carbon footprint, boost fuel consumption efficiency and capitalize on greener integrated innovations has been rewarding.

These activities are recognized by regional industry body, Green Freight Asia (GFA), which has awarded DHL Supply Chain Thailand with its highest certification; the Label Leaf 4. In fact, DHL Supply Chain Thailand became the first company in Asia Pacific to attain this certification, which cements its position as the global market leader for contract logistics solutions.

DPDHL Group also recently announced that it is investing a total of EUR 7 billion (THB equivalent) over the next ten years in measures to reduce its CO2 emissions, such as expanding the zero-emission e-vehicle fleet and operating in climate-neutral buildings.

