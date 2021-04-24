Authorities Open Online Registration for Covid-19 Vaccinations in Laos

Health authorities in Laos have launched an online registration program for Covid-19 vaccinations aimed at priority groups.

According to an announcement by the Centre of Information and Education for Health, residents of Vientiane and foreign citizens will be able to register online for Covid-19 vaccinations.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will be given to priority groups such as medical personnel and individuals in at-risk groups, as well as people who are 60 years old or above.

A new round of Covid-19 vaccinations began in early April at Mittaphab Hospital as well as Mahosot, Setthathirath, and the 103 Military Hospital in Vientiane Capital.

Individuals with chronic illnesses, such as respiratory or cardiovascular disease, asthma, obesity, immunodeficiency, and others, are expected to receive the vaccine first.

Those who are are likely to enter or exit the country, such as diplomats, overseas laborers, government workers, students, business people, and employees of international organizations may also register to be vaccinated.

Those who are eligible may now register to be vaccinated online at the official websites http://vaccinatelaos.la or www.covid19.gov.la.

Those hoping to receive a vaccine can also register for Covid-19 vaccinations at the above-mentioned hospitals or any other hospital in Vientiane Capital.

Authorities have warned the public to take extreme care when awaiting vaccinations and follow measures previously announced by the Taskforce, such as wearing face masks, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.