Laos Confirms 88 New Cases of Covid-19 as Population Rushes To Vaccinate

Laos has today confirmed another 88 cases of Covid-19 as the country experiences its second wave.

Of the 88 new cases, Vientiane Capital saw 84 cases, with two cases in Champasack and two in Bokeo Province.

Two children have been counted among new cases for the first time, with students in Vientiane Capital and Bokeo having tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of cases in Laos has now reached 247, moving Laos upward among ASEAN nations, now having recorded more cases than Brunei, which has recorded 223 cases.

3,012 people have been tested for Covid-19 today, with 198 undergoing treatment at hospitals around the country, while 49 people have recovered.

Vientiane Capital, which is experiencing the largest outbreak, is relying upon three main hospitals for treatment of Covid-19. These are Setthathirath Hospital, Mahosot Hospital, and Mittaphab Hospital, with the Mother and Child Hospital, Children’s Hospital, 103 Hospital, and 5 Mesa Hospital prepared and equipped.

Emergency field hospitals are now being set up in case of overflow at the Houay Hong Sports Center (150 beds), KM 27 Sports Stadium (500 beds), and KM 16 Feld Hospital (500 beds).

World Health Organization (WHO) officials are on site assisting with the provision of protective equipment.

Laos has 48 quarantine centers, with some 3,661 people undergoing quarantine.

Health authorities in Laos have launched an online registration program for Covid-19 vaccinations, with some 102,310 first-dose vaccinations having been completed so far.

Authorities have warned the public to take extreme care when awaiting vaccinations and to follow measures previously announced by the Taskforce, such as wearing face masks, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.

Laos has recorded zero deaths as a result of Covid-19.