Luang Prabang Lockdown Measures in Detail

Luang Prabang has gone into lockdown along with nine other provinces as Laos experiences its second wave of Covid-19.

A notice issued by the Governor of Luang Prabang, Khamkhan Chanthavysouk, issued yesterday evening orders the province to go into lockdown from 6 am this morning until 5 May.

The notice stipulates 13 measures for Covid-19 prevention and control, calling on provincial and district departments and local authorities at every level to continue educating the public about the dangers posed by Covid-19, as well as ways protecting themselves and their families.

Civil servants working at government offices in Luang Prabang are to reduce the number of workers to ensure social distancing, except for essential personnel such as soldiers, police officers, firefighters, and media, etc. The same applies to private sector businesses.

Travel from Luang Prabang to other provinces and from other provinces into Luang Prabang is prohibited, except for permanent residents of Luang Prabang Province who are returning home from the provinces, commercial trucks and goods, and other authorized individuals.

The Provincial Department of Health is to set up testing centers, while contact tracing should continue, and vaccination programs for at-risk groups are to continue despite the lockdown.

All residents of Luang Prabang Province are prohibited from leaving their residences except for essential tasks, including grocery shopping, visiting hospitals, and undertaking essential work authorized by the government. Those who must undertake agricultural work for their livelihoods are allowed to do so but must first seek advice and authorization from their village office.

Merchants and shopkeepers are prohibited from stockpiling goods or price gouging, particularly in regard to the sale of face masks, hand gel, petrol, drinking water, and foods.

It is also forbidden to share false information across any media which causes the public to be misinformed or misunderstand.

Gatherings, especially cultural and religious ones, may not exceed more than 20 people, while ceremonies such as funerals must be held with extreme care and in line with measures previously announced by the Taskforce, such as wearing face masks, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.

Entertainment and drinking venues, karaoke bars, internet cafes, massage and spa parlors, and gyms are to be closed.

All schooling in the province must temporarily cease between 25 April and 9 May.

Large-scale construction projects, factories, banks, financial institutions, the stock market, stock brokerages, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, rescue teams (emergency accidents), post offices, telecommunications providers, utilities (electricity and water companies), waste disposal services, agricultural markets, convenience stores, supermarkets, fuel stations, restaurants, and cafés may remain open, but must strictly follow measures issued by the Covid Taskforce. Restaurants may be open, but only for takeaway.

Hotels and resorts may operate but must provide only accommodation and food services. The abovementioned businesses must adhere strictly to Taskforce guidelines, including limiting and rotating personnel so as to lower the chance of infection between workers.