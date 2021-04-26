Covid-19 Testing and Treatment Free of Charge During Lockdown

Laos is conducting Covid-19 testing and providing treatment free of charge for both Lao and foreign citizens as it enters its second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks across the country.

The Centre of Information and Education for Health told the Laotian Times today that any Lao or foreign citizen who suspects they may be infected with Covid-19 can receive a test for free during the lockdown period.

Foreign citizens living in or stranded in Laos are eligible for free Covid testing as well as medical care if infected, according to the Centre.

Four testing sites in Vientiane Capital have been established, including the Beungkhayong Indoor Sports Center in Sisattanak District, the Chao Anouvong Stadium in Chanthabouly District, the Ho Chi Minh Highschool in Sikhottabong, and the Lao-Viet Highschool in Chanthabouly.

Meanwhile, other provinces are conducting tests and providing treatment at provincial hospitals.

Testing for COVID-19 is possible in Laos, however, supplies are limited and testing is only available to those who meet certain criteria and who have specific symptoms.

Laos has now undertaken over 100,000 tests, with a total of 323 cases of Covid-19 nationwide.

For any enquiries, residents are asked to contact the Covid-19 hotline on 156 or 166.