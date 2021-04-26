Upgrading The Anti-Epidemic Protection in the Post-COVID Era – Taikkiso Launches A New Model of UVC LED Application

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 26 April 2021 – In response to the epidemic prevention policy in the wake of COVID-19, hygiene control in enterprises and households is more important than ever. In the post-COVID era, Taikkiso launched a new UVC LED device, which can be applied to water, surface and air sterilization. In the water sterilization treatment market especially, Taikkiso and their partners have made significant breakthroughs in technology, bringing better protection for all.

Taikkiso Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987, and is the official agent of Nikkiso Co., Ltd Japan, LEWA GmbH Germany, and Sundyne LLC U.S.A. for the greater China region. Taikkiso represents product lines like various types of large-scale professional industrial equipment and systems, such as Sundyne’s high speed pumps/compressors, and Nikkiso sterilization UV-LED products, as well as Nikkiso vaporizers and non-seal pumps, which deliver environmental benefits with its non-leakage features. In Taiwan, the industrial products represented by Taikkiso have been widely used in petrochemicals, oil refining, industrial gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemical fiber, steel, nuclear power plants, semiconductors, chemicals, desalination, food industry, pharmaceutical research and development, leisure industry, fine agriculture, and a wide range of other application industries. Currently, major customers of Taikkiso in various industries include: Formosa Plastics Corporation, CNPC, UMC, CTCI, Winbond, Innolux, and other large enterprises. Taikkiso provides a full-service, total solution, which includes professional consultations, equipment procurement, installation, commissioning, training, repair and maintenance, troubleshooting, and etc.

Advanced Application of UVC LED Technology

AquiSense is a subsidiary brand under Nikkiso Japan. It is also the leading global manufacturer for UVC LED disinfection technology. As the general agent for Nikkiso Japan and AquiSense for the Greater China region, Taikkiso acquired the UVC sterilization technology from AquiSense and UVC LED chip module from Nikkiso. With this double advantage, Taikkiso is able to partner up with a renowned faucet manufacturers in Taiwan to jointly develop the world’s first set of faucets with built-in UVC LED sterilization technology. Whereas the modules currently on the market require additional installation space, this compact module is more versatile.

This newly developed UVC LED faucet module boasts high power intensity with a sterilization capacity of 99.99%, while maintaining a water output of 2LPM, which takes the range of applications a step further. Looking at the domestic and international markets, the comprehensive advantages of this UVC LED faucet will be difficult to surpass in the short run.

In addition to the application of faucet-based water purification, Taikkiso’s UVC LED can also be used for surface and air sterilization. With the continued development of more product applications, sanitation and hygiene can be greatly improved and provide people with a safer living environment.

The UV-C LED water sterilization treatment has a wide range of applications, including:

Water outlet application (such as: faucets or shower heads)

Filtration equipment

Water entry point application (eg: water tower)

There are multiple AquiSense water modules. According to water volume, signal sensor, sterilization needs and uses, different modules can be used for terminal sterilization or biofilm suppression to ensure water quality.

