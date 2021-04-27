Xieng Khouang Sees First Case as Covid-19 Numbers Climb

Xieng Khouang Province has seen its first case as Laos confirms another 75 new cases of Covid-19 today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that the country had recorded 75 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 511.

While 59 new cases were recorded in Vientiane Capital, 8 cases were reported in Champasack Province, 4 cases in Vientiane Province, and one case each in Savannakhet, Bokeo, and Luang Prabang.

Xieng Khouang Province confirmed its first case today.

Laos now has 462 active cases, with 2,646 people having been tested today as authorities work around the clock to control the coronavirus, with almost every province in the country now under full lockdown.

The National taskforce said in their daily announcement that all of those undergoing treatment in hospital remain healthy and strong.

Due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Vientiane Capital and other provinces, authorities have equipped hospitals with the necessary equipment, as well as establishing field hospitals to accommodate an increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

Four additional testing sites in Vientiane Capital have been established, including the Beungkhayong Indoor Sports Center in Sisattanak District, the Chao Anouvong Stadium in Chanthabouly District, the Ho Chi Minh Highschool in Sikhottabong, and the Lao-Viet Highschool in Chanthabouly.

Meanwhile, other provinces are conducting tests and providing treatment at provincial hospitals.