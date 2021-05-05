Christina Lasasimma Arrives in Florida to Compete in Miss Universe Pageant

Christina Lasasimma arrived in Florida, United States of America on Saturday to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

The Lao model departed Laos from Wattay International Airport on 29 April.

Activities related to the Miss Universe Laos 2020 pageant have now begun, with the final show and coronation to take place on 16 May at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Broward County, Florida.

There are 72 candidates competing in the Miss Universe 2020 competition, with Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa to crown her successor at the end of the event.

Christina Lasasimma is a masters student studying software engineering at Dhurakij Pundit University in Thailand, she can speak English, Russian, Thai and Lao, according to a statement by the Miss Universe website.

She spent her time as an undergrad studying information and communication technology and computer science while working in the entertainment industry as an international model and influencer.

Christina Lasasimma is the fourth representative from Laos to enter the global competition after Souphaphone Somvichith historically became the first woman to represent Laos in the Miss Universe pageant.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vichitta was unable to crown a successor, and Christina was therefore appointed as the next representative.