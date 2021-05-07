foodpanda Riders Receive Vaccinations

On May 7, 2021, Delivery Hero Laos Co., Ltd. or foodpanda, in collaboration with the Ministry of public Health and the Ministry of Technology and Communication, launched a vaccination program for foodpanda delivery staff and riders in Vientiane.

The vaccination program for foodpanda employees is expected to be provided in other provinces soon.



In the midst of the ongoing outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, foodpanda riders are still working hard to deliver the customers orders in each area. So in order to prevent the riders from Covid-19 and to make it easier and faster for vaccination, foodpanda has partnered with Related sectors providing the vaccination for large numbers of foodpanda riders.