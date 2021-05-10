Laos Confirms 25 New Cases of Covid-19, Total Now 1,327

Laos has confirmed 25 new cases of Covid-19 today following the announcement of its first covid-related death yesterday.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce, saying the total number of cases of Covid-19 in Laos has now reached 1,327.

There are now 1,089 active cases, with 237 people having recovered.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw six cases (one imported), with 15 new cases in Bokeo, three imported cases in Savannakhet, and one imported case in Champsack.

Vientiane Capital now has the highest number of cases, followed by Bokeo province, and Champasack.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, Mdm. Khamchan Vongseneboun, spoke during the announcement, saying her ministry would actively promote the notice issued by the Prime Minister outlining lockdown measures, as well as other measures issued by the government to bolster the economy.

Meanwhile, the first death attributed to Covid-19 recorded in Laos occurred yesterday when a 53-year-old Vietnamese national died in hospital in Vientiane Capital.