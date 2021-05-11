Chinese Medical Personnel Assist Northern Provinces in Fight Against Covid-19

A team of Chinese medical personnel is working closely with the Lao Ministry of Health to assist in the battle against Covid-19.

According to a report by CRI, a team of Chinese medical personnel who arrived in Laos last week has travelled to the northern provinces of Laos to assist in the fight against Covid-19 in Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Bokeo and Luang Namtha.

The Chinese experts are now working with Lao doctors and nurses in Oudomxay and Luang Prabang before heading to Bokeo and Luang Namtha.

The Chinese team includes experts in disinfection, laboratory inspection, infection prevention, and medical science.

Last week, the Chinese government sent the medical experts to Laos and also provided Laos with 25 medical personnel and CNY 10 million (USD 1.5 million) worth of medical supplies to help the country in its fight against Covid-19.