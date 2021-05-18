Korean Company to Study Expansion of Luang Prabang Airport

The Korean Airports Corporation (KAC) has been selected to lead a feasibility study on the expansion of Luang Prabang International Airport.

The Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment chose KAC to conduct a feasibility study on the expansion of the Luang Prabang International Airport, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

The Korean state-run company won the bid against companies from France, Japan, and Malaysia.

The company will study ways in which airport infrastructure can be expanded, and once the study is complete it will form a consortium to carry out a USD 89 million expansion.

While contracts for the second phase of the project have not been signed, KAC says it is the likely candidate.

The airport expansion feasibility study will run for six months while the expansion itself could take between 10 to 30 years to complete.

“We have come to announce the news on our successful foray into overseas airport businesses amid the continued difficulties from Covid-19,” said Son Chang-wan, KAC’s CEO, in a press briefing held at the company’S headquarters in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Monday.

“Once the airport, which already sees 1.2 million passengers annually, is developed, it will raise the accessibility of [the airport] and is expected to improve relations between Korea and Laos,” said KAC in a statement.

While Lao Airlines flies between Vientiane and Korea, there is currently no route between Korea and Luang Prabang.