Oudomxay Reports New Cases of Covid-19

Oudomxay province has reported new cases of Covid-19 today as authorities in Laos confirm 50 new cases in the country

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that 1,482 tests had been undertaken in the past 24 hours.

The country had confirmed 50 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,737.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw 16 new cases, Bokeo’s Ton Pheung District saw 21 new cases, while Champsasack saw five imported cases and Savannakhet saw six imported cases.

Oudomxay saw two new cases, however, Dr. Phonepaseuth said the cases are still under investigation as authorities try to determine the source of the infections.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that community transmission remained a problem in Laos due to close family gatherings and members of the population failing to comply with Covid prevention measures such as wearing a facemask, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.

She said a notice will be issued prior to the end of the lockdown period clarifying if the lockdown will be extended or not.