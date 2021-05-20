Charlotte Puxley Flowers: The Journey Towards Sustainability

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 May 2021 – Charlotte Puxley Flowers is working towards adopting more sustainable practices in their floral offerings and selections to reduce the impact on the environment in their floral offerings, daily practices as well as strategic planning in supply chain continuity.

In line with its sustainability efforts, the floral studio will be offering a new seasonal product every month using unique vases and bowls arranged with Chicken Wire that can be reused over and over again. Currently, 90% of their flowers are arranged without floral foams that hold flowers in place and retain water to keep the flowers hydrated. By July, Charlotte Puxley Flowers aims to be 100% oasis-free as the material is non-biodegradable and does not break down, similar to Plastic.

With the same focus on increasing its sustainability efforts, the floral studio is also looking towards sourcing from local and regional farmers for florals and foliage, and working in partnership to grow local varieties that embody the tropical climate of our immediate surroundings. This translates to reduced air transport, cutting down on the carbon footprint impact on the environment. At the same time, they will be able to purchase fresh flowers daily that are often seasonal rather than limiting inspiration and creativity to using certain flower varieties only.

Besides making a stronger move towards being eco-conscious, Charlotte Puxley Flowers also plans how it can value-add to the customer experience, particularly those who are shopping for wedding flowers for their big day. After 6 years of operations, there are plans in the near future to renovate the studio into a semi-physical retail space that provides more opportunities for customers to connect and interact closely with the business.

Founded in 2015, Charlotte Puxley Flowers features an English countryside style that is adapted to the tropics for its florals. Currently, it offers a range of floral services including bridal bouquets, flower delivery subscription as well as flower arrangement workshops to meet various customer needs.

