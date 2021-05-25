Xaysomboun Sees Over 10,000 Tourists in 2020

Xaysomboun Province received over 10,000 visitors in the first nine months of 2020, bringing USD 159,195 in revenue to the province.

A total of 10,186 tourists visited Xaysomboun province during nine months of last year, according to a report by Pasaxon Newspaper.

These included 9,759 domestic visitors and 427 international tourists, despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Authorities in Xaysomboun have given the green light to a number of operators to study possibilities for developing tourist sites in the province.

Khamphay Sana Group completed a feasibility study on a project last year, with the aim of stimulating tourism in the region while promoting environmental conservation and rural development.

The group plans to include activities such as rock climbing, hiking, camping, and homestays in the activities it will provide atop Phu Bia Mountain.

Inthira Group is coordinating with the provincial departments of information, culture, and tourism and the provincial department of agriculture and forestry to study the feasibility of biodiversity tourism sites in the area, while Long Cheng Development Co., Ltd, is undertaking a technical-economic feasibility study and preparing for approval.

Vieng Avone Agriculture Development also recently completed a preliminary feasibility study on 3,000 hectares of land.

Xaysomboun Province now has two hotels, as well as 54 guesthouses, 70 restaurants, and 48 entertainment venues.

The Lao government states that unrest in Xaysomboun Province has now been resolved after the provincial governor submitted a report to the Eleventh Party Congress in January stating that authorities in Xaysomboun Province have worked hard to monitor and suppress occasional flareups.