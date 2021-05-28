I’m In a Green Zone: Can I Host a Party?

Many of our readers have asked about holding parties in green zones where gatherings of up to ten people are allowed.

The arrest and detainment of a group of young people yesterday found holding a party at their residence in Nongtha Neua Village, Vientiane Capital, caught many people off guard.

I’m In a Green Zone: Can I Host a Gathering?

A flurry of measures has been introduced by different authorities throughout the lockdown, causing confusion for residents who have sometimes been unable to keep up with the most recent regulations.

A notice issued by the Ministry of Health on 20 May details how villages in Laos are divided into three color-coded zones in accordance with Covid-19 infection severity.

Article II, section 3 of the notice states that residents of “green zones” may not hold a gathering of more than ten persons and that any such activity must be first authorized by the Covid-19 Taskforce and must be held in accordance with Covid-19 prevention measures, such as wearing a facemask and practicing social distancing.

Later the same day, Government Spokesperson and Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Madame Thippakone Chanthavongsa, announced the extension of lockdown across Laos, saying that that because the situation was not yet fully under control, the national lockdown order, Prime Ministerial Order 15/PM, would be extended until midnight, 4 June.

Additional measures were introduced including the closure of beauty parlors, hairdressers and barbershops, casinos, and gaming venues nationwide.

Extra Measures in Vientiane Capital

The next day, on 21 May, a notice was issued by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital outlining and clarifying regulations in force in the capital, while Deputy Mayor Phouvong Vongkhamsao spoke during the daily Covid-19 announcement regarding the new measures to be enforced in the capital.

Under the new measures for Vientiane Capital, Article 1.2, section 2, states that residents are prohibited from holding parties or gatherings of any kind at any time.

Celebrate When We Beat Covid!

So if you’re in a green zone, and in Vientiane Capital, you definitely cannot host or take part in a party. Best not take the risk and instead wit to celebrate when we finally get those numbers back down to zero.

Stay safe, everyone!