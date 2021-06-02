China Promises 500,000 More Doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

The Chinese government has confirmed it will provide another 500,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines to Laos.

According to a report by CRI, China will support Laos with a new stock of vaccines to combat Covid-19, which has spread across the country in a second wave.

On Friday, the Chairman of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Li Zhanshu, spoke during a video conference with the President of the Lao National Assembly, Dr. Saysomphone Phomvihane.

“The Chinese government is supported Lao people in receiving more immunizations by providing another 500,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine,” said Li Zhanshu.

Laos received its fourth shipment of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China at the end of April as the two countries celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has provided Laos with 25 medical experts and CNY 10 million (USD 1.5 million) worth of medical supplies to help the country in its fight against Covid-19 last month.

Laos received its first shipment of Sinopharm Covid-19 from China on 31 December last year, containing some 2,000 doses, followed by 300,000 doses in February, 800,000 doses in early April, and 300,000 doses in the fourth shipment in April.