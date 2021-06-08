PM Phankham Viphavanh Extends Sympathy to Vietnam over Covid-19 Outbreak

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has sent a letter expressing sympathy to Vietnam over the Covid-19 outbreak spreading in the country.

In a letter sent to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, the Lao leader expressed his sympathy over the spread of Covid-19 in Vietnamese cities and provinces, VOV Reports.

He said that Lao leaders and the people of Laos highly value the timely measures adopted by Vietnam to fight the pandemic.

On this occasion, Phankham Viphavanh thanked the Vietnamese side for its support to Laos during the pandemic and affirmed that the Lao Party, Government, and people will always stand side by side with Vietnam, in line with the spirit of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

In the past few days, agencies and organisations in Laos have raised funds to aid the fight against the pandemic in Vietnam.

National Assembly Vice Chairperson Khambay Damlath and PTL Holding Committee Limited Strategy and Planning Chairman, Alounkeo Kittikhoun, who is also former Minister of the Lao Prime Minister’s Office, handed over USD 30,000 in total to the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on 3 and 4 June to support the fight against the pandemic in the neighboring country.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung thanked the meaningful and timely gift from the Lao side, and noted his belief that Vietnam will fulfill its dual goal of pandemic containment and socio-economic development.

Vietnam has recorded a total of 8,791 cases of Covid-19, with 53 deaths attributed to the Coronavirus.