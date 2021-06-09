DYXnet wins Bronze STEVIE® Award for its excellent MPLS & SD-WAN hybrid network solution

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 June 2021 – DYXnet, a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China, announces that it was named the winner of Bronze Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation (Telecommunications Industries) in the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards with its outstanding MPLS & SD-WAN hybrid network solution.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years.

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in different categories. The award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

“We are honored to be recognized by one of the world’s premier business award for our strong network and technology management capability. With today’s fast-evolving society and technology, business continuity is of paramount importance for enterprises to strengthen competitiveness and this has always been the value we committed to bring to our customers,” said Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet. “The Stevie Award we received fully demonstrates our ability to provide top-notch hybrid network solutions, and also recognizes our commitment to assisting corporate customers in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve operational excellence.”

With its growing popularity over the years, DYXnet has put substantial resources into the development of its network solutions and has achieved various recognitions including the “SD-WAN Ready” certificate initiated by the Committee on SDN/NFV/AI Standards and Industry Promotion (CCSA TC610) and the “Asia Pacific Zero Outage Supplier Award 2019” from T-Systems. All these recognitions strongly demonstrate DXYnet’s leading position in assisting enterprises to accelerate business performance with a full suite of advanced network solutions.

About DYXnet

Being one of the leading carrier-neutral enterprise network service providers in Greater China, DYXnet has been specialized in providing enterprise network solutions including Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), internet access, data center services, and network security solutions to enterprise clients via efficient provisioning capabilities in numerous cities throughout Greater China and the wider Asia-Pacific region. In response to the evolving needs of its ever-growing customer base, DYXnet enlarges its product portfolio to further deliver enterprise cloud and SaaS solutions. DYXnet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China.

With its outstanding performance in delivering secure, stable, and comprehensive network services, DYXnet was among the first ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain several ISO international certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 that reinforce the high standards of its information security, IT service management, and quality management, respectively.

For more information about DYXnet, please visit www.dyxnet.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.