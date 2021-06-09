Laos Confirms Just One Case of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed just a single case of Covid-19 today recorded in Vientiane Capital.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led today’s announcement by the National Taskforce, announcing the new case.

She said that after 1,401 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, only one case of Covid-19 was confirmed throughout the country.

The case was recorded in Vientiane Capital, with the infected party believed to have been in contact with another infected person. Authorities are continuing efforts to trace the origin of the infection.

Vientiane Capital has not designated any new areas as red zones, with only 17 red zones remaining across the city.

Dr. Latsamy said that 2,540 people have entered Laos via official borders with neighboring countries, without a new imported case being recorded.

Meanwhile, 3866 people remain in quarantine at 57 approved quarantine centers throughout the nation.