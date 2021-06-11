Second Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine Slated for July

Laos has said it will provide second doses of Sinopharm vaccine in July as it confirms another four new cases of Covid-19 today.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus throughout the world before detailing conditions in Laos.

Following 1,826 tests over the last 24 hours, four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 1,979.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded two cases of community transmission, while Savannakhet recorded two imported cases.

Infections occurred in Vientiane Capital after friends and family members had contact with infected persons.

Laos now has 149 active cases after a total of 1,827 recoveries.

Vientiane Capital now has 17 red zones across six districts.

Dr. Sisavath said that provision of second doses of Sinopharm will be undertaken from 1 July, while those who missed out on the first dose of Sinopharm will be able to receive their first dose from 1 July as well.