Community Spread Continues in Vientiane as Laos Confirms 15 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded another 15 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,025

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus in Laos.

Following 2,015 tests over the last 24 hours, 15 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across Laos, bringing the total number of cases to 2,025.

The country now has 117 active cases and has recorded three deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded six cases of community transmission, while Savannakhet recorded three imported cases, and Champasack recorded six imported cases.

Five of the latest cases of community spread in Vientiane Capital occurred in Phakhao Village, Xaythany District, where family members living in close contact spread the disease among one another.

The sixth case was recorded in Nongtha Neua Village, Chanthabouly District, involving a 27-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus, with authorities now undertaking contact tracing.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that locations of risk in Vientiane Capital included Parkson Shopping Center and View Mall Shopping center, as well as a residence in Saphang Mor, Xaysettha District, and Viengkham Village, Sikhottabong District. A khaopoun jeo khing noodle restaurant in Thadeua Village by the riverside was also visited by infected persons, as well as the Saysaath Pharmacy near Mahosot Hospital.

He said the latest village designated as a red zone in Vientiane Capital was Nong Teng Neua, Sikhottabong District.