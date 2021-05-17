112 Killed in Road Accidents Across Laos in April

The road accident death toll reached 112 in April across the country, with 798 accidents recorded despite many provinces going into lockdown.

According to a report by Lao Phattana Newspaper, 112 people were killed on the roads, with 1,309 injured in road accidents across Laos in April.

The Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security, says 798 accidents occurred on Lao roads in the month of April, with 1,510 vehicles damaged, costing the economy over LAK 11.2 billion.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are speeding, drunk driving, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations.

Laos recorded 220 road accidents during the Pi Mai celebrations, which took place over three days from 14 to 16 April, including 30 deaths.

Despite authorities issuing strict rules for residents to follow during the Lao New Year period and breathalyzing road users, road accidents prevailed.

The death toll for road accidents throughout Laos reached over 1,000 last year, while the Traffic Police Department says many accidents go unreported, meaning the real number of accidents could be as much as 30% higher.