Lao Airlines Uncancels Domestic Flights in Third Announcement

State-owned Lao Airlines has reverted to its original plan by re-announcing flights between Vientiane Capital and Luang Namtha, Oudomxay, and Xieng Khouang provinces.

The airline will now resume flights to a total of six domestic destinations after flip-flopping between opening and canceling routes over the last few days.

On 21 June Lao Airlines announced it would resume domestic flights under strict Covid-19 safety measures from 25 June after a long absence from the skies.

But on 24 June the airline reversed its decision, saying that due to strict regulations requiring special authorization for travel in certain provinces, the airline had decided to cancel the previously-announced flights to Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, and Xieng Khouang provinces.

However, Lao Airlines has said in a statement today that has reinstated those flights.

“After careful consideration by the provincial Covid-19 taskforces, Lao Airlines will resume flights to Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, and Xieng Khouang provinces in accordance with strict Covid-19 prevention measures,” the statement reads.

Due to the relatively low number of passengers who have had two doses of vaccine, the opening schedule will be rather limited. Provinces served by two return flights per week include Luang Prabang, Pakse, and Oudomxay. Luang Namtha will have three return flights per week and Xieng Khouang will be served with one weekly return flight.

A weekly return flight to Savannakhet will commence on 7 July.