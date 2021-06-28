Laos Confirms 26 New Cases of Covid-19 Across Six Provinces

Laos has confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 across six provinces around the country today.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, detailing the spread of the virus throughout the world and in Laos.

Following 1,129 tests over the last 24 hours, 26 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw seven cases of community transmission, while Vientiane Province saw four cases of community transmission. Xayaboury saw one case of community transmission, while Luang Namtha saw two cases of community spread.

Savannakhet saw four imported cases of Covid-19, while Champasack recorded eight new imported cases.