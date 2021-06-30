Laos and Vietnam Sign Various Agreements During Visit by Thongloun Sisoulith

Laos and Vietnam have signed a number of agreements during a visit to Hanoi by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith this week.

Party Secretary-General and President of Laos, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, and his high-level delegation paid an official visit to Vietnam on Monday and Tuesday, where they were warmly welcomed by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to a report by Pasaxon, President Thongloun Sisoulith and the Communist Party of Vietnam’s General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong witnessed the signing of agreements between the two countries on various issues from political cooperation to business and the arts.

Among the agreements signed were an agreement on Vietnam-Laos Strategic Cooperation for 2021-2030; Vietnam-Laos Cooperation in 2021-2025; Cooperation between the Parties’ Offices in 2021-2025; Cooperation between CPV’s Commission for Communication and Education and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) in 2021-2025; Cooperation between the two ministries of Planning and Investment; Cooperation in culture, arts and tourism between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos (MICT) in 2021-2025; Cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos (MICT); and a number of economic contracts between businesses of the two countries.

President Thongloun Sisoulith requested that the Vietnamese side continue to support the development of Lao personnel, hold seminars on Party theory, and maintain the mechanism of dialogue between the heads of the Party Central Committee’s external relations committees and foreign ministers, as well as the cooperative mechanism between external relations organizations.

He also praised the success of the two-party cooperation and thanked the Vietnamese government for assisting Laos in numerous projects, as well as assistance in the battle against the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The visit maks Mr. Thongloun’s first overseas visit since becoming President and Head of the Party Central Committee earlier this year.