Singapore Startup Wype Launches Subscription Platform For Toilet Paper

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 June 2021 – Wype, a local startup, has announced the official launch of an innovative toilet paper subscription solution to help Singaporeans manage their toilet paper in a smarter and a more efficient way.

Wype’s subscription service takes away the hassle of shopping for bulky packs of toilet paper from the supermarket monthly by having toilet paper delivered to Singaporean homes at an affordable price.

Founded by Roy, 25 and Bryan, 25, Wype’s platform has been embraced by Singaporeans keen on signing up to Wype’s subscription plans as indicated by recent subscription numbers.

“Wype is looking to create a simple yet impactful service that could increase the quality of life for all Singaporeans. By taking small daily hassles out of busy schedules, Wype has managed to put an end to this inconvenience.” Says Roy

“Wype’s prices are affordable for a few reasons. Wype customers are essentially buying in bulk and at wholesale price. Adding to that, Wype sell directly to customers instead of paying for shelf space at retailers. These margins are repurposed into free delivery for all Wype customers.” Says Bryan

Wype’s responsibly engineered toilet rolls are ensured to have no unnecessary chemicals to ensure safe usage across all ages and is designed to make every wipe a luxurious experience for the skin.

“Wype has never compromised on quality in any way – our toilet rolls are made with a unique blend of 100% virgin pulp fibres to ensure it’s just as absorbent as it is gentle to your skin and the environment.” says Roy.

Wype’s subscription services is available at https://wype.sg/

ABOUT Wype:

Wype was established as Singapore’s first and only toilet paper subscription and delivery service with the promise of taking care of your toilet paper products via subscribed delivery to your residence every 6 months. Taking the hassle out of hygiene, Wype and makes sure Singaporeans never need to queue at a supermarket for toilet paper ever again.

#Wype