DHL and SOS Children’s Villages celebrate ten years of partnership in Vietnam

Partnership is a key aspect of DHL’s Group-wide program GoTeach, which seeks to improve employability for young people by preparing them for the working world

Key highlights of this year’s program include virtual mentoring sessions, job skills training and DHL scholarships

Collaboration between DHL and SOS Children’s Villages will be extended for another five years to 2026

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 1 July 2021 – In Vietnam, DHL is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its partnership with SOS Children’s Villages (SOS), the largest non-governmental organization focused on supporting children who lost parental care or who are at the risk of losing it such as orphans, abandoned children and those in especially difficult circumstances. Launched back in 2011, this collaboration is part of GoTeach, an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative by Deutsche Post DHL Group (“DPDHL Group” or the “Group”) which improves the employability of young people living in socially disadvantaged circumstances due to poverty, loss of loved ones or fleeing from disaster, by preparing them with the necessary skills to successfully transition to the world of work.

“This is an important milestone in our fruitful journey with SOS Children’s Villages and we are encouraged by the positive impact that the program has had on youth, and the wider community in Vietnam,” said Laurence Cheung, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. “Through the years, we have touched the lives of over 760 youth in Vietnam and about 85% have since gone on to higher education institutions and secured their first jobs. It is important that we stay the course so more can benefit from this.”

In addition to the annual “Fulfill my Dream” contest which is scheduled to be held on July 2021 to encourage young people to illustrate their aspirations, DHL will continue to engage with SOS on customizing programs which can benefit the youth. Sreijan Dhasmana, Acting Country Manager, DHL eCommerce Solutions said, “This year, we will continue to provide scholarships for 20 students who qualify for university education and run Youthlink – our regular series of virtual training sessions led by DHL volunteers who will share their work experiences, provide career guidance, and discuss specific topics to help young people make the smooth transition from school to the world of work.”

“These programs are specifically designed to help our youth navigate the challenges of the working world, and this is especially critical, given the impact of the pandemic,” said Drew Duncan, Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain, Vietnam. “Most of them may feel more anxious than before so I’m proud of my team for devoting their time to mentor and support these youth in skills development.”

This partnership with SOS Children’s Villages will be extended till 2026, and each year, both SOS Children’s Villages and DHL will conceptualize key aspects of the programs, tailored to meet evolving needs of the society and community, taking into consideration key real-world challenges.

Le Minh Giang, National Director, SOS Children’s Villages of Vietnam added, “Young people aged between 15 and 39 years account for nearly 50 per cent of Vietnam’s work force and therefore, it is pertinent that we increase their readiness for the working world. This will be a group of people who will have much to contribute to fuel positive economic growth in the country. The strong partnership with DHL in the past decade provides a constant for these young people when it could be one often fraught with uncertainties. Our children are highly appreciative of their efforts and I speak for all when I say that we look forward to working with the DHL team for years to come.”

DHL Express Vietnam’s General Director and Country Manager, Bernardo Bautista said, “DHL volunteers are excited to continue participating in the program in the next five years and beyond, so more youth can succeed in the workforce. As a country with a large young population, the youth in Vietnam will play a key role in the country’s economic transformation, and it is important that we support and facilitate this change.”

As part of its new sustainability roadmap launched in March this year, DPDHL Group is committed to further expand its social contribution to society in the coming years. This also extends to the expansion of the GoTeach program, which is now running in close to 60 countries since its launch in 2009. In Asia Pacific, more than 600 DHL volunteers in 2020 have ran several initiatives including mentoring, job skills training, resume writing, internships and youth camps, benefiting close to 2,500 young people across the region.

About SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam

Working officially in Vietnam since 1987, SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam is a non-profit, non-religious organization, working to provide care and education for orphans, abandoned children and children in difficult circumstances. SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam has been operating with 71 projects/programs, including 17 Villages, 16 Youth Houses, 16 Kindergarten Schools, 12 Hermann Gmeiner Schools, 01 Vocational School, 01 Vocational Training workshop, 07 Family Strengthening Programs, 01 National Office and Training Center. 71 projects/programs of SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam locate in 17 cities/provinces, including Ha Noi, Hai Phong, Dien Bien, Phu Tho, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Ho Chi Minh City, Ben Tre and Ca Mau.

Up to 31/12/2020, the total quantity of children who have been fostered is 6,566. At present, there are 1,912 ones in 233 family houses, 606 ones in youth houses and 558 ones living outside (in hostels of universities or in lodging houses for studying and semi-independence). Until now, 3,490 children are social-integrated. In 2020, 17 SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam has received 189 new children. Moreover, SOS Family Strengthening Program has been operating in 07 provinces (Thai Binh, Nghe An, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Lam Dong, Ben Tre, Ca Mau) for children who lost or in risk of losing parental care. SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam is supporting 1,672 families in SOS Family Strengthening Program.

For more information, please visit: https://sosvietnam.org/

