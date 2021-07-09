7-Eleven marks the opening of its 1000th store

With fun exciting offers and giveaways to say a BIG thank you!

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 July 2021 – 7-Eleven has officially opened its 1000th store in Hong Kong – a milestone moment for both the brand and its customers. 7-Eleven launched its very first store in Happy Valley back in 1981 and, 40 years later, has opened its 1000th store on Des Voeux Road in Central. An integral part of the community and a true neighbourhood store, 7-Eleven is committed to bringing convenience closer to its customers wherever they are, whenever they need. Evolving alongside the people of Hong Kong, the brand has constantly innovated to live up to changing consumer expectations. To mark this landmark achievement, a series of promotions and offers are being rolled out to thank customers for their loyal support.

A Journey of 1000 Stores: the story of 7-Eleven in Hong Kong

The Journey of 1000 Stores, a retrospective showcase outlining the story of 7-Eleven in Hong Kong, was held today in Central on 8 July. The exhibition charted 7-Eleven’s journey from its very first store right up to the opening of its 1000th store highlighting the brand’s milestones over the years, which many Hongkongers may still fondly remember from childhood. These include the immensely popular Hello Kitty badge collectible programme, from 2004 and the launch of HOTSHOT, its ready-to-eat range of authentic Hong Kong style treats beloved by students of all ages!

Serving the community for 40 years

7-Eleven has always been committed to giving back. Since 2013, it has worked with Caritas to offer training and job opportunities to over 40 people with special needs. In 2017, it teamed up with Pei Ho Counterparts to donate and distribute food to the homeless, the elderly and low-income families. It also hands out small gifts every Christmas to children in need to spread festive cheer. In 2020, 7-Eleven launched the Charity Meal Voucher Programme: 553,787 vouchers were collected within eight days and then distributed in local neighbourhoods hardest hit by the pandemic in collaboration with Food Angel, St. James’ Settlement, Foodlink, Hong Kong Christian Service and Pei Ho Counterparts.

Fun and exciting offers to say a big thank you to all its customers!

7-Eleven’s continuing success is down to its team members, business partners and, most importantly, its customers. To thank customers for their ongoing support, several tempting promotions and offers are taking place throughout July. For example, 7-Eleven launched an Instant Win Game, a first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality lucky draw with over $10 million worth of prizes to be won including 2,000 free cups of 7CAFÉ, 1,000 $100 cash vouchers and a whole host of product discounts. To mark 7-Eleven Day on 11 July, 7-Eleven will be running unmissable offers such as $7 cups of 7CAFÉ, $7 and $11 discounts on a wide range of products and more. There will also be “1000-themed” promotions exclusively for yuu Rewards members such as product redemptions for 1,000 yuu points and 1,000 yuu point giveaways. 7-Eleven deeply appreciates the continuous support of its customers and looks forward to sharing this milestone moment with everyone!

