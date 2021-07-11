AXA Management and Employees Conducted Beach Clean-up; 257 kg of Coastal Wastes Removed to Protect The Environment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 July 2021 – AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) has always been adhering to the purpose of “Act for human progress by protecting what matters”. We support various meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, bringing positive impact to the wider society. Recently, Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau and a group of AXA senior management participated in a beach clean-up activity at Tung Wan, Shek Pik in South Lantau with AXA employees, their families and friends, together with Lance Lau, a Hong Kong-based 12-year-old youth climate activist. AXA volunteers collected 257 kg of coastal wastes and recyclables to protect the environment and combat climate change.

(From left) Andrea Wong, AXA’s Chief Marketing & Customer Officer; Sally Wan, AXA’s Chief Executive Officer; Lance Lau, Hong Kong youth climate activist; Kevin Chor, AXA’s Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer and Isabel Lam, AXA’s Chief People and Corporate Management Officer, took part in the beach clean-up at Tung Wan, Shek Pik in South Lantau with AXA employees and families & friends to combat climate change.

Sally Wan, AXA’s Chief Executive Officer cleaned up all kinds of beach wastes at Tung Wan to call for reducing waste together by making changes in daily life.

AXA volunteers collected 257 kg of waste and recyclables to protect the environment and combat climate change.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 54 markets and serving 105 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform “AXA BetterMe”, which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK





IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.





#AXA