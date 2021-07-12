Earthquake in Laos Damages Thai School

A school in Nan Province, Thailand, has been temporarily closed following damage to a building caused by an earthquake recorded in Laos.

Xayaboury Province in Laos recorded four earthquakes measuring from 2.8 to 4.9 on the Richter scale last week, with one household sustaining damage.

The largest quake, recorded at 1:43 pm on 7 July, was 4.9 on the Richter scale, occurring eight kilometers from an urban area.

On the same day at 2:09 pm and 2:12 pm, two successive earthquakes measuring 3.2 and 2.8 on the Richter scale were recorded in Ngeun District, about 11 km and 3 km from Ngeun District Capital.

Bangkok Post reports that earthquakes in Laos caused cracks on the beam of the Bang Nam Chang school building in Chalerm Prakiat district of Nan Province, raising concerns over student safety.

The school has been ordered to suspend the use of the building temporarily until the damage can be fully inspected and authorities determine if it is safe for use.