Laos Vaccinates Over 1 Million People Against Covid-19

According to a report by the Centre of Information and Education for Health, under the Ministry of Health, approximately 1,015,262 or more than 14 percent of the Lao population have already received their first dose of vaccines against the Coronavirus.

Over 600,000 people or about eight percent of the Lao population have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Laos has now received some 2,197,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines including Sinopharm, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer.

Some 1,902,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines have been administered, while 162,000 Pfizer vaccines were given, 132,000 Astrazenica vaccines, and 1,000 doses of Spuknik V vaccine.

Director-General of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, under the Ministry of Health, Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphome, said that Laos expects to receive approximately 6.6 million doses of vaccines, meaning 50 percent of the population will be able to be fully vaccinated this year.

Meanwhile, the next shipment of vaccines donated to Laos under the COVAX initiative will see AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Laos this month.