Authorities Search For Man Who Had Contact With Infected Vietnamese Truck Driver

Authorities in Savannakhet Province are actively searching for a man who was in close contact with a Vietnamese truck driver confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

According to a notice issued by the Savannakhet Provincial Governor’s Office, authorities are currently looking for a man suspected of being infected with Covid-19 after he had close contact with a truck driver of Vietnamese nationality who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The notice states that the two men had contact after one driver replaced the other in the same truck.

The Lao driver, identified as Mr. Khanthilavanh, resides in Houay Village, Kaysone Phomvihane District of Savannakhet.

Officials have alerted authorities in Houay Village, who are now trying to locate the individual and ensure he self-isolates and is tested for Covid-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, two Thai truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19 in Bokeo Province last week, causing new Covid cases to be recorded in the province after there had been no new infections since May.