Thai Truckers Test Positive for Covid-19 in Bokeo

Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Bokeo Province on Friday following zero infections since May.

According to a report by Bokeo Newspaper, the two new cases involve employees of a freight company located in Viengmai Village, Houay Xay District, Bokeo Province.

Director-General of Bokeo’s Health Department, Dr. Bounyaveth Vongkhamsao, says a 32-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, both Thai nationals employed as truck drivers between Laos and Thailand, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

“The two men arrived in Laos on 2 July and returned to Thailand on 8 July via the Houay Xay – Chiang Khong friendship bridge, in compliance with Covid-19 prevention and control measures,” said Dr. Bounyaveth Vongkhamsao.

“Twenty-one people who were in close contact with two infected men all tested negative for Covid-19 and were ordered to be self-isolated for 14 days, while the men are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Thailand.” Dr. Bounyaveth added.

The two men are the first cases of Covid-19 recorded in Bokeo since 25 May.