Microban International: Leaders in Built-in Antimicrobial Technology Become a United Powerhouse

NORTH CAROLINA, USA – News Direct – 15 July 2021 – Microban® International is proud to announce that it is bringing together its Microban® and Ultra-Fresh® brands and technologies under a single umbrella. Following the initial acquisition of Thomson Research Associates in 2016, Microban International will now completely harmonize the two organizations, as these titans unite to operate as a single company under the Microban International name. By consolidating their services and combining over 100 years of collective industry experience, Microban International can better serve its partners all around the world and continue to revolutionize the industry.

The Microban brand is widely recognized as the world leader in bespoke antimicrobial and odorcontrol solutions, delivering Protection That Lives On™ and redefining surface cleanliness. In parallel, the organization’s newly emergent ingredient brand – Ultra-Fresh – delivers improved freshness for a broad spectrum of surfaces. This exciting move will allow the company to harness the trusted Microban brand alongside its Ultra-Fresh offering to create the broadest and most powerful antimicrobial product portfolio in the industry.

Microban will continue to develop innovative solutions for both product lines, and further extend its turnkey services and partner support – including technical, regulatory, and legal guidance – to remain a well-rounded and trusted advisor for all. With an ever-growing partner base in 172 countries, advanced facilities around the world, and the addition of Microban laboratories and offices in Canada, Shanghai and Taiwan, partners can look forward to even better coverage, support, and market penetration.

Michael Ruby, Vice President of Global Business at Microban International, commented: “Microban is proud to take this step, not only for the company but for its partners. Pushing the boundaries of innovation and building long-standing, meaningful business relationships has always been at the heart of our organization, and this exciting step will allow us to foster, nurture and develop new and existing connections. This is an opportunity for us to move forward; to continue to invest in ground-breaking technologies that benefit end-users, creating the broadest product portfolio in the industry while extending the reach of our valuable turnkey services for all of our partners.”

Joe Lyons, President of Microban International, commented: “This is an important moment for the industry, as we consolidate the power of the trusted Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands under one company – Microban International. At Microban International, our brands are truly our strength, and with this move, we will continue to build our brand presence in the consumer, building, textiles, commercial and healthcare sectors, and leverage our capabilities to become a trusted household name and continue as the reigning global market leader.”

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

