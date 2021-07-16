Over 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccines Donated by United States through COVAX Facility Arrive in Laos

Laos has received a new shipment of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX Facility.

The COVAX Facility is a partnership co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO), with UNICEF as a key delivery partner.

Today’s shipment consisted of 1,008,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine.

This is part of the United States’ contribution to the ongoing global efforts to end the pandemic and support for Laos’ goal to vaccinate 50 percent of its population by the end of 2021.

With this donation of 1,008,000 doses, which is a direct contribution from the American people to Laos, the Lao Government will be able to provide protection against the virus to more than one million people, or 14 percent of the total population.

The J&J/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine differs from other types of Covid-19 vaccines currently available in Laos as it only requires a single dose.

In addition, the Janssen vaccine can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures, which makes it ideally suited for immunizing populations in rural or hard-to-reach areas.

The Government of Laos will use these Johnson & Johnson Janssen doses to first vaccinate priority groups, including people above 60 years of age, people with underlying health conditions, and health workers across the country, in line with the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan and further plan for its use to other target population, including those in remote and hard to reach areas.