Four Athletes from Laos Arrive in Tokyo for Olympic Games

Four Lao athletes and their team leaders arrived in Tokyo on Friday for the Olympic Games, scheduled to begin on 23 July.

According to a report by EDC-Sports Online, the group was led by Sengdeuan Lachanthaboun, President of the National Olympic Committee of Laos (NOCL).

Laos had originally planned to send six athletes to the Tokyo Olympic games, however the athletics and boxing competitors were unable to attend.

The four remaining athletes will compete in swimming, judo, and running.

Swimmer Silialoun Boutchaleun will compete in the women’s 50-meter freestyle event and Santisouk Inthavong will enter the men’s 50-meter freestyle competition.

In judo, Souphaxay Sitthisan will test his prowess in the men’s 60kg weight division and Silina Pha-Aphay will compete in the women’s 100-meter sprint.

However, boxer Walter Sarnoi Oupathana and runner Anousone Xaysa who was to compete in the men’s 110-meter hurdles event, will not be attending.

Laos has competed in seven editions of the Summer Olympic Games, sending six athletes to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016.