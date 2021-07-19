NetApp Celebrates the Digital Transformation and Business Growth Achievements of FY’21 APAC Partner Excellence Award Winners

Selected partners recognized for their commitment toward customer success with NetApp solutions and for driving revenue growth in cloud, FlexPod, AI, data protection and backup as a service

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 July 2021 – NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the winners of its annual Asia-Pacific (APAC) Partner Excellence Awards. Presented during this year’s virtual NetApp Partner Summit, these awards recognize partners that have demonstrated outstanding commitment toward customer success and revenue growth.

These partners have excelled in selling NetApp® solutions in categories, such as cloud, the FlexPod® platform, AI, data protection and backup as a service in the past fiscal year, by building differentiated specializations in key focus areas of the NetApp Unified Partner Program.

The award-winning, recently updated NetApp Unified Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, grow their business, increase margin opportunity, and attain an optimal return on relationship. With NetApp’s industry-leading portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions, partners are well-positioned to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and unlock the power of data wherever it resides: on-premises, in multiple clouds, or anywhere in between.

“We are especially proud to acknowledge our partners’ successes in helping our customers navigate the most challenging period we have ever seen,” said Wendy Koh, Vice President, Channel & Alliance, APAC, NetApp. “Our partners are critical to the growth and success of our business across the region. Through our Unified Partner Program, we are committed to a long-term investment strategy, so that our strategic partners have profitable growth opportunities to continue doing what they do best – helping customers derive the most value from their data to achieve exceptional business outcomes.”

APAC Partner Excellence Award Winners for NetApp’s Fiscal Year 2021 (FY’21):

Partner of the Year: Recognizing the partner’s overall NetApp FY’21 revenue, services capabilities, and for driving the highest growth in the APAC region.

o Winner: SysOne Co Ltd (South Korea)

Distributor of the Year: Recognizing the partner’s overall NetApp FY’21 revenue, services capabilities, and ability to drive distributor managed partner (DMP) growth.

o Winner: Zero One Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Service Partner of the Year: Recognizing the partner’s investment in NetApp services and ability to develop advanced technical skills across the entire NetApp’s portfolio to deliver best-in-class experiences for customers.

o Winner: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC) (Japan)

Growth Partner of the Year: Recognizing the partner’s ability to generate significant year-on-year growth in their revenue across the NetApp portfolio.

o Winner: Amidas Hong Kong Limited (Hong Kong)

New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: Recognizing the partner with the highest number of net-new account wins to NetApp in the APAC region.

o Winner: Otsuka Corporation (Japan)

Cloud Partner of the Year: Recognizing the partner’s overall FY’21 cloud data services revenue and deployment of a cloud-focused digital transformation strategy that aligns with NetApp’s cloud vision.

o Winner: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC) (Japan)

Solution Innovation Partner Awards: Recognizing partners that have successfully driven new workloads for new and existing customers.

o Winner (AI): SoftFusion Co Ltd (South Korea)

o Winner (FlexPod): PT. Mastersystem Infotama (Indonesia)

o Winner (Data Protection Alliance): Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt. Ltd. (India)

o Winner (Backup as a Service): Global Storage (Australia)

Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year: Recognizing the partner’s ability to drive incremental engagements that are focused on SAP workloads and supporting customers’ journey to the cloud.

o Winner: Accenture (ASEAN)

For more information on the NetApp Unified Partner Program, visit: www.netapp.com/partners/resources

About NetApp:

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people – anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

