Callsign invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 July 2021 – Callsign, the digital trust pioneer, has been invited by the World Economic Forum to join its Global Innovators Community; a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation.

The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Dr, Zia Hayat CEO and Chairman of Callsign explained: “Founded fifty years ago, the World Economic Forum is still at the forefront of solving some of the most pressing global challenges we face today. The ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ means our world is more connected than ever and the World Economic Forum also recognizes that this revolution presents an opportunity to adopt technologies and establish digital trust for a more inclusive and human centered future.

It’s a privilege to be invited to work with the World Economic Forum and to collaborate with organizations in public, private and academic sectors as well as governments to establish digital trust and secure the future of the global economy, equitably.”

Prior to joining the Global Innovators Community, Callsign was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2019 for its potential to revolutionize how people digitally identify themselves and, pioneering a new approach to re-establishing digital trust.

Callsign’s unique intelligence-driven authentication positively identifies users, delivering safety and minimal friction for genuine users, while ensuring that bad actors are blocked. This is being used to underpin digital trust across financial institutions, governments and commerce globally.

Callsign is currently participating in the World Economic Forum communities on Cybersecurity, Blockchain and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues. To learn more about the Global Innovators Community, visit the World Economic Forum website.

About Callsign

Callsign is pioneering the global network for identification. We solve challenges that organizations face in getting their users on to and interacting with their digital platforms easily and securely. We provide solutions to some of the world’s largest banks and offer “bank-grade” identification to public and private sector clients of all sizes. Callsign’s Intelligence Driven Authentication recognizes users by combining deep learning insights with personalized and contextual customer journeys. As a result, users can get on with their digital lives whilst businesses improve customer engagement, increase productivity and reduce the risk of fraud.

To learn more about Callsign and how it is helping businesses to intelligently protect against global threats in real-time visit: https://www.callsign.com/

#Callsign