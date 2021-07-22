Santisouk Inthavong Selected as Flag Bearer for Laos at Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Lao swimmer Santisouk Inthavong has been selected to carry the national flag of Laos at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Tokyo.

According to a report by the Ministry of Education and Sports, Mr. Santisouk Inthavong, a Lao national swimmer, has been selected as flag bearer and will lead athletes from Laos in their march across the stadium during the Opening Ceremony.

The 22-year-old swimmer is to represent Laos in the men’s 50-meter freestyle event.

Santisouk competed at the 31st International Olympic Games in Brazil in 2016, setting a new national record of 26.54 seconds, while the International Olympic gold medal record has been set at 21.04 seconds.

Santisouk completed his training in Vietnam and is expecting to improve his time at this year’s games.

Laos has sent four athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to begin tomorrow. Together with their team leaders, the four of them arrived in Tokyo last week and tested negative for Covid-19.

The four athletes will compete in swimming, judo, and running.

Swimmer Silialoun Boutchaleun will compete in the women’s 50-meter freestyle event and Santisouk Inthavong will enter the men’s 50-meter freestyle competition.

In judo, Souphaxay Sitthisan will test his prowess in the men’s 60kg weight division and Silina Pha-Aphay will compete in the women’s 100-meter sprint.