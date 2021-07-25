9,083 in Quarantine as Laos Confirms 142 New Imported Cases

Some 9,083 people are in quarantine across the country as migrant workers continue to return from Thailand.

Laos confirmed 142 new imported cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 4,762.

Following 1,353 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, Vientiane Capital saw 11 new cases, Champasack saw 45 new cases, Savannakhet recorded 83 new cases, Salavanh saw one new case, Bolikhamxay one case, and Khammouane one new case.

No community spread was detected today.

Some 2,018 people remain in hospital undergoing treatment for Covid-19, while the country has seen only five deaths.

While Vientiane Capital has not recorded any cases of community spread for 11 days, periodic cases of community spread have been recorded in southern Laos.

Health officials have said that approximately 35% of migrant workers returning to Laos who test positive for Covid-19 are infected with the Delta variant, and all such cases are being treated in hospitals.

Fourteen days after recovering from the Delta variant, health officials in Laos are recommending self-isolation for an extra seven days.