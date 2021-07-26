China to Provide 1 Million More Doses of Sinopharm to Laos

China is to provide Laos with a further one million doses of its Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine according to sources in the aviation industry.

The AeroLaos Facebook page reports that the Chinese government has stated it will deliver a batch of one million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines to Laos produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

According to the Lao Department of Civil Aviation, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor’s Office of the Embassy of China, the Lao-China Cooperation Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos, and the Ministry of Health are now preparing for the transportation of the vaccines.

Laos has received five shipments of Sinopharm from China, with the latest shipment of 500,000 doses arriving on 14 June.

The first shipment of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China arrived on 31 December last year, containing some 2,000 doses, followed by 300,000 doses in February, 800,000 doses in early April, 300,000 doses in a fourth shipment in late April.