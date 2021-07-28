Laos Sees Record Number of Covid-19 Cases and Sixth Death

Laos has confirmed 280 new cases of Covid-19 today, a record number as migrant workers continue to cross the border returning home.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun led the announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that the total number of cases has reached 5,434.

She said one new death was recorded in Savannakhet Province yesterday, bringing the death toll as a result of Covid-19 in Laos to six.

The latest person to succumb to the virus was a 23-year-old woman who had been working as a maid in Bangkok, Thailand for over a year. The woman returned to Laos via the Second Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, and was immediately tested for Covid-19.

She was sent to the KM 9 Hospital in the Savannakhet Province Special Economic Zone, where her condition deteriorated. She was placed on oxygen while doctors made every attempt to save her life, however, she passed away at 7:30pm on 27 July.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that some 2,080 tests were conducted yesterday, with Vientiane Capital recording 45 imported cases of Covid-19 and one case of community spread.

Khammouane saw 12 imported cases, while Champasack saw 56 imported cases, and Savannakhet recorded a whopping 127 imported cases.

Bolikhamxay Province recorded one imported case, Salavanh has seen 33 new imported cases, with Bokeo recording one imported case and two cases of community spread.

Xayaboury has confirmed two imported cases.

Luang Namtha has also confirmed two cases of community spread.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that the cases of local transmission in Vientiane Capital and Luang Namtha involved those who had been in contact with previously recorded cases of Covid-19.

The two cases in Xayaboury involved a husband and wife who traveled from Rayong, Thailand, crossing the border into Laos and being placed into quarantine in Vientiane Capital. They were tested twice for Covid-19 with negative results both times. They were released from quarantine after 14 days and traveled to Xayaboury in a minivan with twelve others.

The couple began to exhibit symptoms of Covid-19 and were tested at the provincial hospital, where they received a positive result. They are now being treated for the virus, while contract tracing has been conducted, with 47 individuals believed to have had contact with the couple being placed in quarantine.