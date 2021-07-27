Laos Records Sixth Covid-19 Death

Laos has confirmed its sixth death as a result of Covid-19 in Savannakhet Province.

A 23-year-old woman from Dongtha Village, Outhoumphone District, Savannakhet Province passed away today at a field hospital in Savannakhet Province.

The Savannakhet Rescue Service (1629) reported the death earlier this morning as the woman’s body was taken for cremation at a Buddhist temple.

The death is the second Covid death recorded in Savannakhet Province after a 49-year-old man from Nongboua Tha, Songkhon District, Savannakhet Province passed away at a field hospital on 17 July.

This is a developing story.