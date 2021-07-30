Laos Records Seventh Covid-19 Death

A 38-year-old man in Champasack Province has become the country’s seventh death as a result of Covid-19.

According to a report by Lao Phattana Daily, the man was a resident of Veunsom Village, Khong District, Champasack Province.

The man had been working in Thailand and returned to Laos via the Vang Tao border checkpoint on 23 July.

On 24 July, he was admitted to a field hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 on 25 July.

The man had reportedly suffered from underlying conditions including obesity and diabetes, as well as kidney failure.

The man passed today at a field hospital after his condition deteriorated.