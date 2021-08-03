Authorities Suspend Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations in Champasack

Authorities have ordered the suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations across Champasack Province following unexpected side effects.

Several people in Champasack under the age of 60 who received Johnson & Johnson vaccinations have had vaccine-related side effects, according to Champamai Newspaper.

Head of the Champasack Provincial Health Department, Dr. Viengsy Souphakdy, says authorities have decided to suspend the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people between the age of 20 and 60 in the province.

“Many people, particularly those under the age of 60, have had adverse effects after receiving vaccinations, such as shock, dizziness, and faintness, among others,” said Dr. Viengsy Souphakdy.

Those over the age of 60 in Champasack province who have received Johnson & Johnson vaccines have reported no significant side effects, however.

A 66-year-old woman in the Sanasomboun District of Chamsack province told Laotian Times yesterday that she received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination last week.

“I was happy to hear that my vaccination would be complete after a single dose. I had no adverse effects. I felt a bit thirsty on the first day but I was fine after that,” she said.

Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay said during his daily Covid announcement today that the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations would continue to be administered to those over the age of 60 years in Champasack.

Health officials in Champasack Province administered 123,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine last week, primarily to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.