Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations Begin in Champasack and Vientiane Province

Authorities in Champasack and Vientiane Province are to roll out Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to the elderly and those with underlying conditions from today.

Champasack Province will begin administering 123,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccinations today, according to Head of the Champasack Provincial Health Department, Dr. Viengsy Souphakdy.

Meanwhile, Head of the Vientiane Provincial Health Department, Dr. Inpone Manyseng, says the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be given to approximately 80,000 people in Vientiane Province starting this week, according to Lao National Radio.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will commence from today until 10 August, and will be available at hospitals across the province, with hours ranging from 8:00 to 16:00 on official days,” said Dr. Inpone Manyseng.

However, for other provinces, including Vientiane Capital, the date for vaccination by Johnson & Johnson has not yet been formally declared.

Laos received a shipment of some 1,008,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX Facility on 16 July.

Approximately 14 percent of the total population in Laos will receive this vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson will be first used to vaccinate priority groups, including people above 60 years of age, people with underlying health conditions, and health workers across the country, in line with the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan.

It will also be used to vaccinate people in remote and hard-to-reach areas.