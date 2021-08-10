Bread Garden Goes Oriental Elegance With Mooncake Collection for Mid-Autumn 2021

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 August 2021 – Bread Garden, a popular and highly reviewed mooncake brand in Singapore, is heralding in the celebrations for Mid-Autumn 2021 with a new collection of delectable mooncakes, featuring its signature flavours as well as new creations, in a brand new set of exquisitely designed boxes that make them the perfect gifts for family, loved ones and friends.

A trusted brand among mooncake lovers, Bread Garden has been delighting Singaporeans and fans overseas with its collection of artful baked creations year after year for the past 4 decades.

Using only premium and natural ingredients with no preservatives, each piece of mooncake is lovingly handmade to exquisite perfection, so that each bite into one exudes a decadence of flavourful sensation that has been synonymous with Bread Garden’s festive offerings.

Being a halal-certified bakery, Bread Garden also caters to the growing popularity and appetite for halal mooncake offerings within the local community.

A Grandeur of Gifting

Gifting of mooncakes is a defining aspect of the Mid-Autumn Festival and this year, Bread Garden continues to dazzle, unveiling a set of brand new designed double-tier and single-tier gift boxes that reimagines the classic jewelry cases with a modern take on oriental elegance and sophistication.

The highlight among these is the Diamond Grandeur Set, a double-decked gift set encasing 4 of Bread Garden’s signature baked skin mooncake varieties: the all-time favourite Golden Emerald, featuring a low sugar, silky smooth lotus seed and aromatic pandan paste, the Charcoal Golden Emerald with its unique charcoal baked crust, the Golden Red Emerald with its rich green tea and red bean paste and last but not least, the Golden Royale with its soft alluring and creamy custard filling.

These signature handcrafted mooncakes are further elevated in taste with savoury, velvety salted egg yolk within, each individual piece then baked to a perfect fragrant golden crust to lock in the favour and taste of the fillings inside, an epitome of the quality that Bread Garden mooncakes have come to be known and desired for.

MSW Durian Mooncake

Singaporeans love anything that has to do with durian and so it is no surprise that the durian mooncake is among the most popular and sought-after mooncakes whenever the mid-autumn festival rolls around.

Bread Garden’s MSW Durian Mooncake is among the most beloved and reviewed mooncakes in Singapore, consistently rated by satisfied customers 5 out of 5 stars online, and continues to feature prominently in the mooncake lineup this year.

Extremely popular and always in high demand, Bread Garden’s durian mooncakes are also the first to be sold out year after year; durian mooncake lovers are strongly encouraged to buy them early to avoid disappointment.

New Flavours to Fall in Love with

What is Mid-Autumn Festival without the yearly parade of new mooncake creations to delight the senses and our taste buds tingling?

This year, Bread Garden introduces 2 new flavours – Cheesy Royale and Nutty Sesame – to its growing ensemble of mooncakes.

For those into that punchy dairy taste, the Cheesy Royale snowskin mooncake sports a soft and slightly chewy exterior covering, only to reveal a full-bodied filling of intricate custardy cream cheese in the center that readily oozes out with the first bite that leaves one wanting for more.

As for nut affectionados, get ready to indulge in the Nutty Sesame, with its magical blend of luscious black sesame paste enveloping around a center core of aromatic peanut butter with peanut bits for that quintessential crunchy texture, all encrusted in perfectly baked golden skin.

Exclusive Online Mooncake Special

From now till 22 Aug 2021, enjoy a free box of Yolk Pastry Set (worth $26) with every spending of $100 or above on mooncakes in a single purchase made from the Bread Garden website.

Check out the full range of Bread Garden’s Mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2021 and buy online at https://www.breadgarden.com.sg/product-category/mooncake/.

About Bread Garden

Bread Garden is a Singapore halal certified bakery brand known for its beloved mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival and best-selling festive goodies for Chinese New Year, as well as its selection of flavourful customised cakes and pastries.

Rated five stars consistently by customers on social media, Bread Garden stands out from other bakeries with its emphasis on quality over quantity, dedicating itself to produce only the best quality baked products that its customers have come to expect and love.

For more information on Bread Garden, visit www.breadgarden.com.sg.

#BreadGarden