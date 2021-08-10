Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year to be Celebrated Next Year

Laos and Vietnam have agreed to celebrate 2022 as Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year.

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Laos yesterday for a two-day official visit in response to an invitation by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The two countries signed 14 agreements on cooperation at the Presidential Palace in Vientiane Capital yesterday, witnessed by Vietnamese President Nguyen and Lao President Thongloun, according to KPL news.

The agreements included cooperation in a number of areas, including defense, cooperation on laws and justice, drug prevention and control, as well as rescue operations, electricity trade, and mineral exploration.

The two leaders discussed the Vientiane-Hanoi expressway project, as well as numerous road upgrades as well as the Vientiane-Vung Ang Railway Project, and the Nongkhang Airport Project.

They also agreed to celebrate 2022 as Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year in accordance with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Laos and Vietnam, as well as the 45th anniversary of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

President Thongloun and President Nguyen noted that their countries have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to assisting each other in national development, as evidenced by tangible outcomes of bilateral cooperation, particularly in politics, security, external affairs, economic and trade, investment, science and technology, education, and social and cultural areas.